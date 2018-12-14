CLUTCH Frontman NEIL FALLON Invites You To Join Him Supporting The Non-Profit Innocent Lives Foundation; UK Tour Starts Next Week

Neil Fallon is the lyricist, singer, and rhythm guitar player of the rock band Clutch. What you might not know, is that since 2017, he's also been on the board of the non-profit organization, Innocent Lives Foundation.

Based in the United States but working globally, the ILF is committed to helping children by unmasking anonymous online predators and aiding law enforcement to bring them to justice. Through open source intelligence gathering, the ILF create dossiers on possible child exploiters by searching the Internet for information and scouring the dark web for proof. Once evidence is found, the ILF turns the dossiers over to the appropriate law enforcement agencies. More than half of the dossiers produced by the ILF are being used by law enforcement and some have already resulted in arrests being made.

When asked why he decided to join the board, Fallon said, "Like many people, I found the idea of child predation horrific, and I didn't want to get close to it. It's repulsive. I spoke to my wife about it and this was her answer, 'Now that you have the chance to help, how can you not?' She was absolutely right. I just needed someone else to help verbalize what I already knew, but was too afraid to admit. Once that bridge was crossed, my reason for participating became crystal clear. I think humans should help other humans, especially the most vulnerable."

Earlier this year, the ILF welcomed new ambassador, actress AJ Cook (Criminal Minds) to the team. Cook stated, "This is a real crisis we are facing in our world right now. Children are being groomed, victimised, and exploited online and it's unacceptable. ILF is working hard to be part of the solution. To unmask these anonymous criminals and hand them over to law enforcement to be dealt with accordingly."

The ILF relies solely on donations and both Fallon and Cook give their time on a voluntary basis. Fallon continues, "It’s now time that we expand operations, hire full-time staff, and protect even more children. If you are in a position to donate to our mission, please donate to this 501(c)(3), here. We need $450,000 in 2019 to continue our work, and we simply cannot do it without supporters like you."

Your donation will:

• Help save children from the horrors of predation, sexual exploitation, and trafficking

• Assist in maintaining safe and appropriate technology through which research is conducted

• Pay ILF staff and support the mental healthcare of ILF's volunteers.

