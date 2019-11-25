CLUTCH Frontman NEIL FALLON Launches Fund-Raising Charity Auction To Benefit The Innocent Lives Foundation; Includes Items From SLIPKNOT, ZAKK WYLDE / BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, CHRIS CORNELL And More

Neil Fallon is the lyricist, singer, and rhythm guitar player of the rock band Clutch. What you might not know, is that since 2017, he's also been on the board of the non-profit organization, Innocent Lives Foundation.

Based in the United States but working globally, the ILF is committed to helping children by unmasking anonymous online predators and aiding law enforcement to bring them to justice. Through open source intelligence gathering, the ILF create dossiers on possible child exploiters by searching the Internet for information and scouring the dark web for proof. Once evidence is found, the ILF turns the dossiers over to the appropriate law enforcement agencies. In 2019 more than 80 of the dossiers produced by the ILF are being used by law enforcement to track, capture, and and apprehend child predators. The ILF is a 501c3 charitable organisation and relies solely on donations.

Now, Fallon has organized a special online auction of rare and sought after rock 'n roll memorabilia to benefit the Innocent Lives Foundation.

The auction lots include signed guitars from Slipknot, My Chemical Romance, No Doubt, Zakk Wylde, Thursday, and Clutch. Also up for bids are signed posters from the Foo Fighters and Black Label Society. Finally, there is a limited edition (#21 of 25) black and white photo print of Chris Cornell, courtesy of Andrew Stuart and approved by the Cornell estate.

When asked why he wanted to organize an auction for the ILF, Fallon responded, “No one wants to hear, let alone talk, about the topic of child abuse. We can choose to look away, but the victims don’t have that option. I realized that if I am in a position to help, how could I not? Putting together this auction is an easy thing to do for kids that need our help so desperately.”

Interested fans can place bids at this location.

Bidding concludes on December 7 at 11:59 PM, EST.