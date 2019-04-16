CLUTCH, HATEBREED To Tour With DROPKICK MURPHYS In September / October; Announcement Video Streaming

Dropkick Murphys will kick off fall 2019 with a coast-to-coast tour featuring Clutch (pictured above), launching September 20 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. Joined by Hatebreed on most dates, plus special guests Amigo The Devil and Russ Rankin of Good Riddance on select dates, the tour wraps October 15 at the WAMU Theater in Seattle, WA. Tickets for most dates go on sale Thursday, April 18. Watch an announcement video below.

Since forming in 1996, Boston’s Dropkick Murphys have sold a staggering 7 million albums worldwide, with 2005’s The Warrior’s Code achieving an RIAA Gold certification and its smash single “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” nearing double platinum and appearing during a key moment of Martin Scorsese’s Academy Award-winning The Departed. They’ve hosted sold out concerts at most of the city’s landmarks, including Fenway Park, TD Garden, the Boston Pops, and even the last voyage of the USS Constitution. Dropkick Murphys­ are touring in support of their 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory album, released through the band's own Born & Bred Records in 2017. The album debuted at #8 on the Billboard Top 200 and was the #1 independently released album. There's a feeling of purpose throughout the album, influenced by the band's work with The Claddagh Fund, a charity the band established in 2009 to help support addiction recovery as well as children's and veterans' organizations.

Maryland rockers Clutch have been pushing the boundaries of heavy rock music since the 4 original members got together in high school. Having been tagged hard rock, blues rock, southern stoner rock and alternative metal by media and fans across the world it is safe to say one thing…“What you see is what you get” and what you get is a musical force that has been best described as the quintessential American Rock Band. Clutch quickly became known for their relentless touring schedules, playing shows from whiskey stained 2 door venues in the hills of West Virginia to the iconic Brixton Academy in the UK, and are currently touring in support of their 12th album Book Of Bad Decisions.

Unstoppable, Grammy-nominated hardcore juggernaut Hatebreed remain one of the most relevant and impactful acts in the hard rock and metal scenes. Since their definitive debut in 1997, they've continued to be road warriors, touring constantly and sharing stages with everyone from Slipknot to Slayer, while also serving as one of the top-tier headliners on multiple festivals including Ozzfest, Mayhem, Warped Tour, and countless others. The Connecticut band is currently celebrating 25 years of ruthless breakdowns, pit-stirring anthems, and poignant lyrics across eight albums and consistently sold-out shows in 2019.

In addition to the upcoming run, Dropkick Murphys’ fall festival stops include the See.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, NJ and Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY in September.

Tour dates for the Dropkick Murphys fall tour with Clutch are listed below. All dates through October 6 are with Hatebreed and Amigo The Devil unless otherwise noted. All dates starting October 8 are with Hatebreed and Russ Rankin of Good Riddance unless otherwise noted.

September

20 - Springfield, MA - MassMutual Center

21 - Erie, PA - Erie Insurance Arena

22 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea.Hear.Now Festival*

24 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater

25 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre**

26 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

29 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre**

30 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

October

1 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live**

3 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center of the Arts Amphitheatre

5 - Denver, CO - 1STBANK Center**

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

8 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

9 - San Diego, CA - Park at the Park Petco Park

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl #

14 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

15 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater †

* Festival date, Dropkick Murphys only

** Dropkick Murphys, Clutch, Amigo The Devil

# Dropkick Murphys, Russ Rankin of Good Riddance

† Dropkick Murphys, Clutch, Russ Rankin of Good Riddance