CLUTCH - Impetus Vinyl Reissue Due In September; Video Trailer

Having achieved commercial success and plenty of critical acclaim, it may come as a surprise to some people to know that American rock band Clutch had a release on Earache way back in their early days, before the release of their first album.

Now with their 12th album coming up later this year, the label has brought back these early recordings on vinyl for the first time in over 25 years. Five tracks, including all three from the band's second ever single "Passive Restraints" which remains a key part of their setlist to this day, as well as the track "Pile Driver", previously only available on the extremely rare 12" edition of Clutch's first ever single way back in 1991.

Completing this release is the demo version of "Impetus", which has never previously been released on vinyl. Scheduled to ship on September 7th, you can pre-order this release here. Check out a video trailer below.

Tracklisting:

Impetus (Demo)

Pile Driver

Passive Restraints

Impetus

High Caliber Consecrator

Trailer: