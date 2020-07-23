CLUTCH Invite Fans To Choose Setlist For Upcoming Virtual Concert, Live From The Doom Saloon Volume II
Clutch will perform another streamed concert, titled Live From The Doom Saloon Volume II, on Friday, August 7.
An update from Clutch states: "We’ve got a brand new live streamed concert coming at ya... Live From The Doom Saloon – Volume II, and this time around we’re letting you pick the setlist from our entire catalog.
"We’ll choose our favorite submission and perform that set live on August 7 5 PM, PST/ 8 PM, EST. Tickets and exclusive merch bundles are available NOW at ClutchMerch.com. Then head on over to ClutchSetList.com and enter the set list contest for your chance to win a massive prize package that includes a TremLord 30 combo amplifier from Orange Amps, a stompbox from Creepy Fingers (designed by Fu Manchu’s Brad Davis), a Jim Dunlop Crybaby wah-pedal, a case of Liquid Death mountain water, and a bunch of Clutch merchandise.
"Hurry because the contest ends at Midnight, EST on Sunday, July 26th."