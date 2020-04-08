CLUTCH - "Our 2020 Touring Plans Have Been Thrown Into Disarray"

Clutch drummer Jean-Paul Gaster has issued the following update in regards to the band's touring plans:

"The ongoing measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus are affecting all of us. As a result, our 2020 touring plans have been thrown into disarray and since some of you are still asking about a date here and show there it seems appropriate to give some guidance to our fans.

"We were very much looking forward to hitting the road in the US with our friends in Volbeat. On March 24th they posted to their Facebook page: 'With the safety of our fans, crew and family in mind, the US leg of the Rewind, Replay, Rebound World Tour will be postponed to September and October.' We very much look forward to joining Volbeat when this tour is rescheduled.

"There were a couple of headline dates on our schedule in between the Volbeat dates: Greensborough, NC on April 16th, and Flint, MI on May 7th. These are postponed and will be rescheduled at the appropriate time too.

"Our South American dates and the show at the festival in Mexico City have all been postponed as well. We will let you know once those shows are rescheduled.

"That’s it for now. When there are new developments we will let you know here. Stay safe out there people. We’ll all enjoy live music again when the time is right."

Clutch's Monsters, Machines, And Mythological Beasts is a themed digital-only compilation of tracks from Clutch's vast catalog. The various tracks were taken from Robot Hive/Exodus, Book Of Bad Decisions, Pitchfork & Lost Needles, Earth Rocker, Strange Cousins From The West, Live At The 9:30, Psychic Warfare, and Jam Room.

Get the compilation here.

Tracklisting:

"10001110101"

"Ghoul Wrangler"

"What Would A Wookie Do?"

"Cyborg Bette"

"Minotaur"

"The Wolf Man Kindly Requests..."

"Droid"

"Behold The Colossus"

"Sleestak Lightning"

"Release the Kraken" (Jr Version)