CLUTCH - Psychic Rockers From The West Group Box Set To Be Released Tomorrow

Clutch will release a box set entitled Psychic Rockers From The West Group tomorrow, June 23rd, via Weathermaker Music.

Psychic Rockers From The West Group is a 5CD and 1DVD package that contains The Bakerton Group’s El Rojo (Clutch’s instrumental blues jam side project), Strange Cousins From The West, Earth Rocker Delux (2CD + 1DVD) and the latest Clutch release, Psychic Warfare. This is a limited release, hand numbered and signed by all band members on the back.

“The Psychic Rockers From The West Group is a well priced little box set of our 3 last releases and also includes The Bakerton Group’s El Rojo, our instrumental jam record from 2009,” states frontman Neil Fallon. “The boxes are hand numbered and signed by all the band members. Any little smudges you might encounter on the package are proof that signing and drying before stacking is an artform unto itself."

Clutch’s latest release, Psychic Warfare, landed at #6 on the Billboard charts. Weathermaker Music, the band’s self owned label, sold over 26,000 copies of the new album in the first week of release. Psychic Warfare is the highest debut charting album for Clutch and Weathermaker Music to date. The album landed at #1 on Billboard’s Rock and Hard Rock charts respectively.

Clutch lineup:

Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion