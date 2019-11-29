CLUTCH Release Cover Of CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL Classic "Fortunate Son"; Music Video Streaming

Clutch announce the release of “Fortunate Son”. The single is the fourth in a series of new studio recordings that comprise the newly launched Weathermaker Vault Series and is a cover of the classic Creedence Clearwater Revival track.

“Growing up it was hard not to hear CCR’s 'Fortunate Son' on the radio, on TV, or even at the county fair. The groovy backbeat and sloshy hi hats that introduce John Fogerty’s timeless lyrics written so many years ago could be found everywhere. While it may be true to say that 'Fortunate Son' could be seen as a political song we think it’s bigger than that. For us 'Fortunate Son' is an inspirational song. For that reason we’d like to dedicate the song to the most inspirational person we’ve ever had in our lives, our late manager Jack Flanagan. Jack Flanagan was no 'Fortunate Son'. He worked tirelessly and passionately all the while keeping a razor sharp sense of humour until his last days. Thank you Jack for making us better than we ever thought we could be.” - Jean-Paul Gaster

“Fortunate Son” was mixed by 6X Grammy Award winner and Clutch collaborator, Vance Powell (Wolfmother, The Raconteurs, Arctic Monkeys). Listen to "Fortunate Son" here, and watch a music video below.

In the video that accompanies this release, Tim Sult pays homage to Jack Flanagan by playing Jack’s beloved 90’s Les Paul. The video was shot at J Robbins’ Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore, MD. J Robbins produced the Clutch albums Robot Hive/Exodus and Strange Cousins From The Wes” and he recorded all of the WM Vault Series singles.

Clutch has curated their own Spotify playlist, Clutch’s Heavy Rotation, which can be found here.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.