CLUTCH Release "Ghoul Wrangler" Video; New Winter Tour Dates Announced

Maryland rockers, Clutch, have released a new video for the single “Ghoul Wrangler”, from their latest album, Book Of Bad Decisions. The video was shot in the Old Bedford Village in Pennsylvania and can be viewed below.

Vinyl fans might remember the Ghoul Wrangler business card that was included in each 12" jacket. Many of those who called the number on the card left messages for the Ghoul Wrangler. Some of these messages have been used as teasers on Clutch's socials in the last couple of days. The phone line is still active. You never know what comes next. Call!

”JP wears pantaloons, Dan’s got horns, and Tim throws up on my face” says frontman Neil Fallon. “I’m pretty sure we all deserve Academy Awards."

Clutch will be starting their winter tour next week in support of Book Of Bad Decisions. Tickets are on sale now, here. Support for the tour comes from Big Business from Seattle, WA and The Inspector Cluzo from Gascony, France.

Tour dates:

February

19 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

21 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

22 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic Lounge

23 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theater

26 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theater

27 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

March

1 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

2 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater

3 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

4 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse

6 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theater

8 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

10 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

13 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

14 - Green Bay, WI - Green Bay Distillery

15 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

16 - Snowshoe, WV - Ballhooter Spring Break (* No The Inspector Cluzo/Big Business)

18 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom ( *No The Inspector Cluzo)

19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Lineup:

Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion