CLUTCH Release "Ghoul Wrangler" Video; New Winter Tour Dates Announced
February 15, 2019, 15 minutes ago
Maryland rockers, Clutch, have released a new video for the single “Ghoul Wrangler”, from their latest album, Book Of Bad Decisions. The video was shot in the Old Bedford Village in Pennsylvania and can be viewed below.
Vinyl fans might remember the Ghoul Wrangler business card that was included in each 12" jacket. Many of those who called the number on the card left messages for the Ghoul Wrangler. Some of these messages have been used as teasers on Clutch's socials in the last couple of days. The phone line is still active. You never know what comes next. Call!
”JP wears pantaloons, Dan’s got horns, and Tim throws up on my face” says frontman Neil Fallon. “I’m pretty sure we all deserve Academy Awards."
Clutch will be starting their winter tour next week in support of Book Of Bad Decisions. Tickets are on sale now, here. Support for the tour comes from Big Business from Seattle, WA and The Inspector Cluzo from Gascony, France.
Tour dates:
February
19 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
21 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
22 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic Lounge
23 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theater
26 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theater
27 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
March
1 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
2 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater
3 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
4 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse
6 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theater
8 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom
9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
10 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
13 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
14 - Green Bay, WI - Green Bay Distillery
15 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
16 - Snowshoe, WV - Ballhooter Spring Break (* No The Inspector Cluzo/Big Business)
18 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom ( *No The Inspector Cluzo)
19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Lineup:
Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar
Tim Sult - Guitar
Dan Maines - Bass
Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion