CLUTCH Release "How To Shake Hands" Music Video

Clutch will release Book Of Bad Decisions, the band's 12th studio album, worldwide on September 7th via their own Weathermaker Music label. The band recently released the second single "How To Shake Hands" as an instant gratification track at iTunes and Amazon. Spotify has it here.

In addition, a very limited 7” Picture Disc in a transparent PVC pocket is available. “How To Shake Hands” is on the blue side and first single “Gimme The Keys” on the reverse, green side.

Clutch’s song “How To Shake Hands” traces its lineage back to Ry Cooder and John Lee Hooker via the song “John Lee Hooker for President”. In that song Ry Cooder impersonates JLH giving a stump speech on what will happen when he becomes President. Clutch’s original idea of covering the Ry Cooder song was soon abandoned as vocalist Neil Fallon said he couldn’t do the song justice. Instead, Neil put his own lyrics in the style of Ry Cooder/JLH to a new Clutch song which ended up becoming the fast-paced “How To Shake Hands”.

A music video for the song can be seen below:

Album pre-ordering is also underway at pro-rock.com.

All album formats (CD, 24-page book with CD, 2xLP Standard Black, Limited Colored 2xLP, and 2xLP Picture Disc) will have the same 15 tracks. In addition Weathermaker Music will release two very limited 7” Picture Discs.

Book Of Bad Decisions was recorded at Sputnik Sound in Nashville, TN by producer Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather) and consists of 15 new tracks.

The album cover was designed by renowned photographer Dan Winters.

Book Of Bad Decisions tracklisting:

"Gimme The Keys"

"Spirit Of ’76"

"Book Of Bad Decisions"

"How To Shake Hands"

"In Walks Barbarella"

"Vision Quest"

"Weird Times"

"Emily Dickinson"

"Sonic Counselor"

"A Good Fire"

"Ghoul Wrangler"

"HB Is In Control"

"Hot Bottom Feeder"

"Paper & Strife"

"Lorelei"

"Gimme The Keys" lyric video:

Trailers:

Clutch has confirmed their second annual Earth Rocker Festival. The festival will take place on August 4th at Shiley Acres located in Inwood West Virginia. Joining Clutch on stage this year will be Black Label Society, Corrosion Of Conformity, Eyehategod, and the Let There Be Rock School band. Tickets for the festival are $35 in advance and $45 at the gate the day of the show. Tickets can be found at this this location. A teaser can be found below.

Like last year's inaugural offering, Shiley Acres and Clutch have worked together to make Earth Rocker Festival 18 a fan and band-friendly event. Earth Rocker Festival is a day time event. The gates open at noon and music runs all day, ending right before the sun sets. The festival has a designated camping location and will offer free camping on site the day and night of the show. Other fan-friendly elements include free parking starting at 9 am the day of the event, free admission for accompanied children under 12, and allows lawn chairs and pop up tents in designated areas. As Greg Shiley, owner of Shiley Acres puts it “There will be plenty of good food, beer choices and all at reasonable prices, so come spend a summer afternoon enjoying the great bands and open air. We’ll make that real easy for ya”.

All Earth Rocker Festival 18 ticket and general information is available at EarthRockerFest.com.

Clutch recently announced US/Canada fall tour dates for their Book Of Bad Decisions Tour 2018.

Clutch is making the following special offer for this tour: The price of a ticket when purchased in advance online includes a physical CD copy of Clutch's new album Book Of Bad Decisions. Fans will receive information on how to redeem the album after purchasing the advance ticket online. Offer valid through 10/29/18, open to US residents only. Not valid on resale tickets. Offer only valid for Clutch headline dates. Festivals, Canadian headline dates and the October 13th date with System Of A Down are exempt from this offer.

Tickets are on sale at pro-rock.com and facebook.com/clutchband.



Supporting the tour will be Sevendust and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.

Dates:

September

16 - Chicago IL - Riotfest **

18 - St Paul, MN - Myth Live

19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

21 - Houston TX - House of Blues

22 - San Antonio TX - River City Rock Fest **

23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

25 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

27 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade *

30 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life **

October

2 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

5 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

6 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

8 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

9 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

11 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

12 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater

13 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater w/SOAD ***

14 - San Diego, CA - North Park/Observatory

15 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

17 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

18 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s Nightclub

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

20 - Detroit, MI - The Filmore Detroit

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

23 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

25 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

26 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

* no Sevendust

** festival date / Clutch and festival bill only

*** date with System Of A Down/ no Sevendust

Clutch:

Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion