CLUTCH Release Monsters, Machines, And Mythological Beasts Digital Compilation
March 30, 2020, an hour ago
"Many Clutch songs are inspired by, or make reference to, monsters, machines, and mythological beasts. That’s because my parents never allowed me to bring a copy of Heavy Metal magazine into their house. But I figured out some workarounds. I’m still doing the same," says Neil Fallon.
Clutch's Monsters, Machines, And Mythological Beasts is a themed digital-only compilation of tracks from Clutch's vast catalog. The various tracks were taken from Robot Hive/Exodus, Book Of Bad Decisions, Pitchfork & Lost Needles, Earth Rocker, Strange Cousins From The West, Live At The 9:30, Psychic Warfare, and Jam Room.
Get the compilation here.
Tracklisting:
"10001110101"
"Ghoul Wrangler"
"What Would A Wookie Do?"
"Cyborg Bette"
"Minotaur"
"The Wolf Man Kindly Requests..."
"Droid"
"Behold The Colossus"
"Sleestak Lightning"
"Release the Kraken" (Jr Version)