CLUTCH - Sneak Attack Quarantine Show Now Available, South American Tour Rescheduled
April 30, 2020, an hour ago
Clutch went live earlier today for a special show direct from quarantine. Check out the 11 minute performance below, featuring a new studio recording of "Smoke Banshee" which will be available tomorrow, May 1st, on Spotify.
In other news, Clutch has announced that their South American shows have been rescheduled for 2021. Confirmed dates, as well as the official tour poster, are as follows.
April
27 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Uniclub
30 - Santiago, Chile - Club Chocolate
May
2 - São Paulo, Brazil - Fabrique Club