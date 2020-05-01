CLUTCH - The Weathermaker Vault Series Version Of "Smoke Banshee" Available

Clutch went live on April 30th for a special show direct from quarantine. Check out the 11 minute performance below, featuring a new studio recording of "Smoke Banshee" which is now available on Spotify and other digital platforms.

Go to this location to check out "Smoke Banshee" - The Weathermaker Vault Series version. The original version of the song is taken from the band's 2001 album, Pure Rock Fury.

In other news, Clutch has announced that their South American shows have been rescheduled for 2021. Confirmed dates, as well as the official tour poster, are as follows.

April

27 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Uniclub

30 - Santiago, Chile - Club Chocolate

May

2 - São Paulo, Brazil - Fabrique Club