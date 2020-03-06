CLUTCH To Release The Obelisk Box Set On Record Store Day; Details Revealed

The Obelisk is a box set that is comprised of all of Clutch’s Weathermaker Music vinyl releases, available in limited quantities on Record Store Day, April 18.

There are six double LP's, three 12" LPs, and three 12" picture discs all together in a beautifully designed box set. In addition, the box contains a turntable mat and a square, artist signed lithograph. The rigid box has a magnetic closure and the silver foil is stamped on black Sierra cloth. This is a unique collector's item and only 1,000 boxes were made for worldwide sales.

The individual 12” vinyl releases are Full Fathom Five (2xLP), Live At The Googolplex (Picture Disc), Jam Room (Picture Disc). Pitchfork & Lost Needles (Picture Disc), La Curandera, Strange Cousins From The West (2xLP), Blast Tyrant (2xLP), Robot Hive/Exodus (2xLP), From Beale Street To Oblivion (2xLP) Earth Rocker, Psychic Warfare, and Book Of bad Decisions (2xLP).