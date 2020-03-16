CMW (Canadian Music Week) 2020 Rescheduled Due To Increasing Spread Of COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Organizers of CMW (Canadian Music Week) have issued the following statement to FYI Music News in regards to this years event:

"Due to the continuing and increasing spread of the novel COVID-19 virus we believe it is our social responsibility to postpone the upcoming Canadian Music Week 2020 Conference and Expo. The Ontario Provincial Chief Medical Officer called for “immediate suspension of all large events and public gatherings of over 250 people”.

"Accordingly, we will be announcing our new dates officially in a press release this Monday, but as a valued partner and participant, we wanted to give you a heads up, as this all came together over the weekend.

"In light of the recently growing number of event cancellations, Public Health Canada statements, and various provincial gathering bans, we concluded this was the right decision. The health and safety of our speakers, exhibitors, sponsors, visitors, and staff is our number one priority.

"We have managed to find an alternative date at a later time period at the same venue (Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel). We feel this is a great solution and we thank you for your continued support and understanding. Our logistics and Festival team will be in touch this week to revise schedules. The new dates for Canadian Music Week will be September 8–13."

Stay tuned for further details.