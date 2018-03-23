CO-OP Featuring DASH COOPER To Release Debut Album In June (Teaser Video); Tour With FLAW Announced

Phoenix desert hard rockers Co-Op, fronted by Dash Cooper, son of legendary Rock vocalist Alice Cooper, have announced the release date for their self-titled EMP Label Group debut, in stores June 15th, and dates for a spring tour with Flaw.

Featuring artwork by Melody Myers (Escape The Fate, Asking Alexandria, Marc Rizzo), Co-Op’s full length debut is a weighty slab of solid hard rock, Cooper’s powerful vocals mixing a timeless classic rock undertone with the grit of modern hard rock and melodic hooks over a bottom heavy foundation.

The band has posted a teaser featuring "N.O.W":

No strangers to performance, since forming in 2014, Co-Op, with a current lineup featuring Dash Cooper -Lead Vocals, Jeremy Tabor - Guitar, Justin Swartzentruber - Bass, and drummer Nick Spann, quickly amassed a following in the local Phoenix scene, and within a few years, having shared the stage with rock legends like Mötley Crüe, The Hollywood Vampires (featuring Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Johnny Depp), KISS, and Alice Cooper, the band got the attention of Thom Hazaert and David Ellefson, who signed Co-Op to EMP Label Group and released the band’s debut EP in 2017, expanding their influence far beyond the confines of Phoenix.

Says Ellefson, “Alice Cooper took Megadeth out on our first big tour, and we’ve always had a great relationship. Alice wrote the foreword to my book My Life With Deth. So it’s been really exciting to be able to bring that relationship full circle and work with Dash and Co-Op, who have grown into an incredible rock band.”

Outside of band pursuits, Co-Op has often put their skills to work helping raise funds for Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Center, which has often brought with it opportunities to perform as a back-up band along with other philanthropic volunteers such as Alex Lifeson (Rush), Danny Seraphine (Chicago), Don Felder (Eagles) and Tommy Thayer of KISS.

In addition to peforming alongside artists including Korn, Mötley Crüe, Alice Cooper, KISS, Trivium, Steel Panther, Rob Halford, Slaughter, Jackyl, L.A. Guns, Night Ranger, Johnny Lang, Beasto Blanco, P.O.D., The Iron Maidens, Lita Ford, Rob Zombie, Robbie Krieger of The Doors, Max Cavalera, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, Ted Nugent, Orianthi, Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, Great White, and tons more, 2017 brought the band on their first tour with One Eyed Doll, and label mates Doll Skin, and the band will head out again in 2018 doing a mix of headlining dates and support for Flaw.

Tour dates:

March

27 - Springfield, MO - Front of House Lounge

28 - St Louis, MO - Firebird *

29 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

30 - South Bend, IN - Cheers

31 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel

April

3 - Waterloo, IA - Spicolis

4 - Harrisburg, SD - Phoenix Lounge

5 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B

6 - Eau Claire, WI - The Playhouse

7 - Janesville, WI - The Back Bar

9 - Wichita, KS - The Elbow Room *

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Bike Week *

21 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock *

* Co-Op date, No Flaw