COAL CHAMBER Guitarist Meegs Rascón Featured On New GEMINI SYNDROME Album; Video Trailer

Gemini Syndrome have just completed recording their new album with producer Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead). This will be the band’s third album, and the first to feature new guitarist Meegs Rascón (Coal Chamber).

The new album will complete the three-part trilogy of albums which began with the band’s debut album, the 2013 released Lux, and continued on with the 2015 released Memento Mori.

Gemini Syndrome drummer Brian Steele Medina commented: "We've worked long and hard to bring the third chapter of this trilogy to light. Our collective blood, sweat, & tears went into the creation process and we can't wait to finally unleash this new music."

A first single from the as-of-yet untitled new album is expected to be released early in 2020 on Another Century Records.

Additionally, the band have just released a new, limited-edition line of merchandise, which is now available online at geminisyndrome.com.