COATHANGER ABORTION, SACRIFICIAL SLAUGHTER, ROTTENNESS Team Up For Split Album

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions are set to release the crushing 3-way split album between Coathanger Abortion, Sacrificial Slaughter and Rottenness entitled The Hate Divide November 23rd on CD and Digital formats on Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. A new track from each is streaming below. Find preorders on Bandcamp .

Coathanger Abortion kick off this split making their HPGD debut with a brand new track of brutal Death Metal along with three covers. Next up on this brutal banger is Sacrificial Slaughter who make their epic return to HPGD with four brand new tracks of American death thrash. Rottenness make their HPGD debut to close out this killer release, showcasing two brand new tracks of brutal death/grind as well as two cover songs.

Tracklisting:

Coathanger Abortion

“End Of Me”

“Chopped In Half” (Obituary cover)

“Beyond The Cemetery” (Cannibal Corpse cover)

“Hybrid Moments” (Misfits cover)

Sacrificial Slaughter

“Heinous Homicide”

“Foetal Banishment”

“The Hate Divide”

“The Separation Of Innocence”

Rottenness

“Intro”

“Altered Cabron”

“Grotesque”

“I Wanna Be Your Dog” (The Stooges cover)

“Vote With A Bullet” (Corrosion Of Conformity cover)

Coathanger Abortion – “End Of Me”:

Sacrificial Slaughter – “The Hate Divide”:

Rottenness – “Altered Cabrón”: