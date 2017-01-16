CODE Debut “Affliction” Track From Upcoming Lost Signal EP; Audio

Progressive black metallers, Code, are streaming the song "Affliction”, featured on the band's upcoming Lost Signal EP, to be released on January 27th via Agonia Records, on vinyl and digital formats. Listen to the song below.

In the summer of 2015, Code spent some time in a studio in England to experiment with tracks from their back catalogue of four albums. The idea was to re-visit past works from a different angle and Lost Signal is the result.

The EP features three songs from their most recent album Mut (2015), performed with a strong metallic approach. It also features three further songs, one from each of the first three albums performed in a more subtle and introspective style similar to that seen on the Mut album. The result is a release that alternatively emphasizes the subtlety and heaviness of the band's sound and provides a chance to hear these songs in a completely new way.

The songs featured on the EP are:

"On Blinding Larks" (from Mut)

"Cocoon" (from Mut)

"Affliction" (from Mut)

"The Rattle of Black Teeth" (from Resplendent Grotesque)

"The Lazarus Cord" (from Augur Nox)

"Brass Dogs" (from Nouveau Gloaming)

“Affliction”:

“Brass Dogs”:

Trailer:

Produced and mixed by the band themselves, this is the sound of Code exploring the dichotomy within their music and producing a release of rich power, melody and dynamics.

Available formats:

- Transparent 12" LP limited to 389 copies

- Transparent 12" LP with black splatter limited to 111 copies

- Digital

Pre-orders: vinyl / digital

Code lineup:

Aort - Guitars

Andras - Guitars

LORDt - Drums

Syhr - Bass

Wacian - Vocals