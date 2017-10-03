CODE ORANGE Debut Animated Music Video For “The Mud”

Code Orange have shared their official music video for “The Mud”. The animated video, which was directed by Dmitry Zakharov and Code Orange’s Shade, is available for streaming below.

Code Orange are currently on a coast-to-coast run of North American dates alongside Gojira and Torche which are set to continue through October 19th with a performance at San Diego, California’s The Observatory North Park. The band will remain on the road through the end of 2017 performing at an array of US festivals including Monster Energy’s Aftershock (10/21) and Ozzfest Meets Knotfest (11/5).

Code Orange’s upcoming tour dates also include two sold out nights at New York City’s Terminal 5 with The Dillinger Escape Plan and Daughters. Tickets for all dates are on sale now. For up-to-the-minute news and ticket information, visit here.

(Photo - Hans Christian Terslin)