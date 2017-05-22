CODE ORANGE Launch "Bleeding In The Blur" Video

Code Orange have unveiled their official music video for “Bleeding In The Blur”. The clip, directed by Max Moore, can be seen below.

Next month, Code Orange kick-off a run of European dates which will see the Pittsburgh, PA band supporting System Of A Down on their headline tour, and call into the UK's Download Festival. Tickets for all dates on Code Orange’s upcoming run are available here. Code Orange will then return to The States in July for a series of festival performances.

Forever tracklisting:

“Forever”

“Kill The Creator”

“Real”

“Bleeding In The Blur”

“The Mud”

“The New Reality”

“Spy”

“Ugly”

“No One Is Untouchable”

“Hurt Goes On”

“dream2”

“Kill The Creator” visualizer:

“Forever” video: