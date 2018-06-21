CODE ORANGE Release The Hurt Will Go On EP; "The Hunt" Track Features COREY TAYLOR

Grammy nominated group Code Orange have released The Hurt Will Go On, a digital EP featuring two new tracks - “3 Knives” and “The Hunt” feat. Corey Taylor - as well as “The Hurt Will Go On” (Shade Remix), an official remix of Code Orange’s “Hurt Goes On” helmed by the band’s guitarist and vocalist Shade.

Recorded with producer Will Yip at Studio 4 in Conshohocken, PA, The Hurt Will Go On finds Code Orange continuing their prolific assault, arriving closely behind the release of their Adult Swim Singles Series track, “Only One Way,” and its accompanying remix, “only1(the hard way).” Teasing the impending new EP, Code Orange launched The Hunt, an online game comprised of a series cryptic challenges through which winners could register to receive an unknown prize. This week winners receive their prize, a custom Code Orange panther USB loaded with The Hurt Will Go On, two USB exclusive remixes from drumcorps and Arthur Rizk (Sumerlands, Eternal Champion), and the first instalment of a multiple part documentary titled “My World.”

The EP also celebrates the kickoff of North American headline tour which begins tomorrow, June 22nd, in Boston, MA and features support from Twitching Tongues and Vein. The New Reality Tour, which continues through mid-July, will also feature special guests Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Show Me The Body, Ghostemane, Nicole Dollanganger, Disembodied and Trail Of Lies on select dates. Code Orange are also slated to take the stage at this year’s US Made In America Festival (September 1-2) as well as at the first-ever Adult Swim Festival (October 6). For tickets and more information, head here.