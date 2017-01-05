CODE ORANGE Streaming New Song “Bleeding In The Blur”; Tour Dates Announced

Code Orange are streaming “Bleeding In The Blur”, a track from from their upcoming third album, Forever. Listen to the track below.

Forever, the follow-up album to 2014’s breakthrough I Am King, will be released via Roadrunner Records on January 13th. The album is available for pre-order at all DSP’s (Flyt.it/forever) with exclusive pre-order bundles - consisting of limited edition red vinyl in special gatefold packaging and an exclusive long sleeve T-shirt design - available at CodeOrangeTOTH.com. All orders will receive an instant grat download of lead track “Forever”, which is also available to stream on Spotify.

Recorded with producers Will Yip at Studio 4 in Conshohocken, PA and Kurt Ballou at GodCity Studios in Salem, MA, Forever is a jarring and experimental body of work, pushing the envelope with songs like; “Bleeding In The Blur”, “Kill The Creator” and “Spy”.

Comprised of Jami Morgan (Drums / Vocals), Eric Balderose (Guitar / Vocals), Reba Meyers (Guitar / Vocals) and Joe Goldman (Bass), Code Orange has gripped listeners and press around the globe with their visionary compositions and aggressive power. In September of 2014 with Code Orange approaching their 20’s, the band officially dropped “Kids” from their name to release their landmark second LP, I Am King. Crashing through the confines of genre limitations, Code Orange proved that their power lies in their fearlessness and audacity which has placed them at the front of the pack.

Forever tracklisting:

“Forever”

“Kill The Creator”

“Real”

“Bleeding In The Blur”

“The Mud”

“The New Reality”

“Spy”

“Ugly”

“No One Is Untouchable”

“Hurt Goes On”

“dream2”

“Bleeding In The Blur”:

“Kill The Creator” visualizer:

“Forever” video:

Next week, Code Orange will kick-off a US headline tour which will see the Pittsburgh, PA band performing a hometown record release show on January 13th at Pittsburgh’s Rex Theater with support from Incendiary, Wisdom In Chains, Eternal Sleep, Enemy Mind, and Drawing Last Breath.

Code Orange will then traverse the US on a headline run, which will see the band joined by Youth Code on all dates along with support from Lifeless (1/17-1/25), Disgrace (1/27-1/28), Gatecreeper (1/29-2/1), and Nicole Dollanganger (2/3-2/10). Furthermore, Code Orange will be presenting a unique tour experience in which original compositions, created by Code Orange’s Eric “Shade” Balderose and collaborator Drumcorps (Aaron Spectre), will be played in between sets creating a soundtrack for each show. The body of work which is titled, It’s Almost Forever, will be available as a tour exclusive tape only release. Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

Tour dates:



January

13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater (Record Release Show)

17 - Detroit, MI - El Club

18 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

20 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

21 - Salt lake City, UT - Kilby Court

24 - Seattle, WA - The Vera Project

25 - Portland, OR - Analog Café & Theater

27 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Union

29 - Mesa, AZ - The Underground

30 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

February

1 - Houston, TX - Eastdown Warehouse

3 - Orlando, FL - Backbooth

4 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade – Purgatory

5 - Raleigh, NC - Kings

6 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

7 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

8 - New York, NY - Marlin Room at Webster Hall

10 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium