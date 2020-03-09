CODE ORANGE Streaming New Song "Sulfur Surrounding"

Code Orange are streaming the song "Sulfur Surrounding", from their new album, Underneath, out Friday, March 13, via Roadrunner Records. The song is available now on all streaming platforms. Watch an animated video below.

“Sulfur Surrounding” is a cinematic dirge that finds the band’s Reba Meyers and Jami Morgan trading off corrosive vocals with a mournful address to those buried by insecurities and lost in an endless cycle of objectification.

Morgan explains, “’Sulfur Surrounding’ is about your deepest relationships becoming manipulative, corrosive and eventually hopeless. Haunted by chemical compulsion. Fading into the depressive cycle. Another step on our journey under. The song showcases another stylistic dip on the rollercoaster that is Underneath. Soon all will become clear.”

Underneath is available to pre-order now in bundles and as four limited edition coloured vinyls, each featuring a gatefold jacket with a lenticular cover.

Produced by Morgan and Nick Raskulinecz with co-producer Will Yip, Underneath features additional programming from Chris Vrenna, and was mixed by Yip and Code Orange's own Eric ‘Shade’ Balderose.

Tracklisting:

"(deeperthanbefore)"

"Swallowing the Rabbit Whole"

"In Fear"

"You and You Alone"

"Who I Am"

"Cold.Metal.Place"

"Sulfur Surrounding"

"The Easy Way"

"Erasure Scan"

"Last Ones Left"

"Autumn and Carbine"

"Back Inside the Glass"

"A Sliver"

"Underneath"

"Underneath" video: