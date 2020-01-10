CODE ORANGE To Release Underneath Album In March; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Code Orange have announced details of their new LP, Underneath, which will be released on March 13 via Roadrunner Records. Underneath is heralded by the LP’s title track, offering a glimpse into the reconfigured and urgent compositions of a band at their most ambitious. “Underneath” is also joined by a Max Moore-directed music video, which can be seen below.

Jami Morgan declares, “Underneath is about facing the duality in ourselves as individuals and as a society in an overcrowded, overexposed, all-consuming digital nirvana. Everyone has a voice and no one’s seems to matter… plummet down the rabbit hole of your deepest fears, anxieties, and regrets to confront the monster that has been building Underneath. down.we.go”

Underneath finds Code Orange once again confounding expectations. Rattling drum loops give way to bursts of rage as Underneath transforms into something colossal, daring, and resilient, setting the tone for one of the year’s most exhilarating heavy records.

Underneath is available to pre-order now in bundles and as four limited edition coloured vinyls, each featuring a gatefold jacket with a lenticular cover.

Produced by Morgan and Nick Raskulinecz with co-producer Will Yip, Underneath features additional programming from Chris Vrenna, and was mixed by Yip and Code Orange's own Eric ‘Shade’ Balderose.

Tracklisting:

"(deeperthanbefore)"

"Swallowing the Rabbit Whole"

"In Fear"

"You and You Alone"

"Who I Am"

"Cold.Metal.Place"

"Sulfur Surrounding"

"The Easy Way"

"Erasure Scan"

"Last Ones Left"

"Autumn and Carbine"

"Back Inside the Glass"

"A Sliver"

"Underneath"

"Underneath" video: