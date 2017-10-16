CODE To Release Under The Subgleam EP In November; “Plot Of Skinned Heavens” Track Streaming

Avantgarde black metal outfit Code are streaming a new track from their forthcoming Under The Subgleam EP, which is set for release on November 3rd via Apocalyptic Witchcraft. Listen below.

The band comment: "This track feels to us like the missing link between the first two Code albums. It combines the pitch black darkness of 'Nouveau Gloaming' and the angular attack of 'Resplendent Grotesque'. After the bleak, anaesthetic wash of our last album, Mut, we felt the need to reconnect with the bleak yet ornate darkness of our earlier releases and we feel that 'Plot Of Skinned Heavens' captures this perfectly."





Under The Subgleam EP tracklisting:

“Toll”

“Plot Of Skinned Heavens”

“Pollution Vigil”

“Cave Soul”

“Plot Of Skinned Heavens”:

Pre-orders in CD, digital as well as limited edition cassette (50 copies) are available now from Apocalyptic Witchcraft.

From the black rumination of Aort's early project, Seasonal Code, a creative line was drawn and Code was born in 2002. Incepted by founding members Aort & Kvohst (Hexvessel, Grave Pleasures, ex-Beastmilk, ex-DHG), the band has to date released four studio albums to critical acclaim, one of which was nominated for Norway’s prestigious ‘Spellemanprisen’ award and has featured members from Dodheimsgard, Ulver, At The Gates and Ved Buens Ende.

In support of the release of the new EP, the band will be playing a string of UK shows in early November.

Code live:

November

4 - The Green Door Store - Brighton, UK (Winter Doom festival)

9 - Boston Music Room - London, UK (with Vulture Industries)

10 - Tiger Lounge - Manchester, UK (with Vulture Industries)

11 - The Garage - Glasgow, UK (with Vulture Industries)

Code are:

Andras – Guitars

Aort – Guitars

LORDt – Drums

Syhr – Bass

Wacian - Vocals