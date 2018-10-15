COFFIN BIRTH Reveal The Serpent Insignia Cover Art

Mediterranean death metallers Coffin Birth will release their new album, The Serpent Insignia, via Narcotica / Time To Kill Records on all formats (LP, CD, MC, digital) on November 30th.

The artwork, created by Roberto Toderico (Asphyx, Pestilence, Sinister), and tracklisting can be seen below:

"Throne Of Skulls"

"The 13th Apostle"

"Godless Wasteland"

"Red Sky Season"

"Christ Infection Jesus Disease"

"From The Dead To The Dead"

"Casket Ritual"

"Sanguinary"

"The Serpent Insignia"

"Zombie Anarchy"

Coffin Birth unleash the feral urgency of classic Swedish death metal with the bludgeoning, no-frills ferocity of grind and punk. In advance of The Serpent Insignia's release next month, the band spews forth the sordid sounds of the album's first single, "The 13th Apostle".



The group comment: "We are elated to present Coffin Birth's official video 'The 13th Apostle' which is also our very first song to be released from the upcoming album The Serpent Insignia. Directed and produced by Sanda Movies, 'The 13th Apostle' takes no prisoners, it captures the filth and aggression at the essence of Coffin Birth's music."



"With The Serpent Insignia being such a varied album combining different elements from the spectrum of heavy music from rock 'n' roll to grind, picking one song was not an easy decision. 'The 13th Apostle' however is the one that combines all the right elements representing Coffin Birth's proposition at its best and most brutal."

Coffin Birth is:

Frank Calleja (Beheaded) - vocals

Giulio Moschini (Hour Of Penance) - guitar

Francesco Paoli (Fleshgod Apocalypse, Hour Of Penance) - guitar

Marco Mastrobuono (Hour Of Penance, Buffalo Grillz) - bass

Davide Billia (Hour Of Penance, Beheaded) - drums

For further details, visit the official Coffin Birth Facebook page.