COFFINS Announce New Album Beyond The Circular Demise Coming In September

Japan’s Coffins return with their 5th full-length album Beyond The Circular Demise. Listen to the first single “Forgotten Cemetery” below.

Beyond The Circular Demise is coming September 20th on CD/LP/Digital. Find preorder options at Relapse.com.

No frills, no trends, no fashion. This is Coffins at their most unforgiving and uncompromising. Bone crushing riffs are set against pounding war drums, while hallowed screams preach fire and brimstone. Tracks such as “Forgotten Cemetery”, “Impuritious Minds” and more, highlight Beyond the Circular Demise as one of the band’s cornerstone releases. Recorded and mastered at Noise Room Studio, Beyond the Circular Demise encompasses all of the death and doom that has defined Coffins and their career as the underground’s torchbearers for over 20 years. Featuring album art by the legendary Chris Moyen (Incantation, Blasphemy). Prepare for total death!

Tracklisting:

“Terminate By Own Prophecy”

“The Tranquil End”

“Forgotten Cemetery”

“Impuritious Minds”

“Hour Of Execution”

“Insane”

“Birth Postmortem”

“Gateway To Dystopia”

“Forgotten Cemetery”: