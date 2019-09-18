COFFINS – Beyond The Circular Demise Streaming In Full Ahead Of Release

Japan’s Coffins have shared a full stream of Beyond The Circular Demise two days before release this Friday, September 20th.

No frills, no trends, no fashion. This is Coffins at their most unforgiving and uncompromising. Bone crushing riffs are set against pounding war drums, while hallowed screams preach fire and brimstone. Tracks such as “Forgotten Cemetery”, “Impuritious Minds” and more, highlight Beyond the Circular Demise as one of the band’s cornerstone releases. Recorded and mastered at Noise Room Studio, Beyond the Circular Demise encompasses all of the death and doom that has defined Coffins and their career as the underground’s torchbearers for over 20 years. Featuring album art by the legendary Chris Moyen (Incantation, Blasphemy). Prepare for total death!

Tracklisting:

“Terminate By Own Prophecy”

“The Tranquil End”

“Forgotten Cemetery”

“Impuritious Minds”

“Hour Of Execution”

“Insane”

“Birth Postmortem”

“Gateway To Dystopia”

