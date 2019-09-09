COFFINS Streaming New Track “Impuritious Minds”

Japan’s Coffins are streaming the new track, “Impuritious Minds”, from their fifth full-length album, Beyond The Circular Demise, out September 20 on CD/LP/digital. Find pre-order options at Relapse.com, and listen to the new song below.

No frills, no trends, no fashion. This is Coffins at their most unforgiving and uncompromising. Bone crushing riffs are set against pounding war drums, while hallowed screams preach fire and brimstone. Tracks such as “Forgotten Cemetery”, “Impuritious Minds” and more, highlight Beyond the Circular Demise as one of the band’s cornerstone releases. Recorded and mastered at Noise Room Studio, Beyond the Circular Demise encompasses all of the death and doom that has defined Coffins and their career as the underground’s torchbearers for over 20 years. Featuring album art by the legendary Chris Moyen (Incantation, Blasphemy). Prepare for total death!

Tracklisting:

“Terminate By Own Prophecy”

“The Tranquil End”

“Forgotten Cemetery”

“Impuritious Minds”

“Hour Of Execution”

“Insane”

“Birth Postmortem”

“Gateway To Dystopia”

“Impuritious Minds”:

"Terminate By Own Prophecy":

“Forgotten Cemetery”: