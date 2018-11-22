COGNITIVE Announce January Tour With MICAWBER, HATH

New Jersey brutal tech death masters, Cognitive, have announced a January tour along the East Coast in support of their blistering new album Matricide. The tour will run from January 10th - 27th and support will come from the groups Micawber and Hath with more dates to be announced very soon.

Guitarist Rob Wharton commented, "Cognitive is excited to hit the road this winter in support of our new album Matricide. We have a lot of tours coming up and wanted to bring some friends out with us for this one. Micawber dropped an amazing album this past year that we really dug, and Hath is about to drop their debut album through Willowtip, so we're excited to hit the roads with friends this January. More dates to be announced soon, and we hope to see you at a show!"

Tour dates:

January

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

11 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

12 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

13 - Greenville, NC - Backdoor Skatepark

14 - Greensville, SC - Radio Room

16 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

20 - Pensacola, FL - Chizuko

23 - Roanoke, VA - Front Row

24 - Ravenwood, WV - The Landing

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Smiling Moose

26 - Baltimore, MD - Raven Inn

27 - Harrisburg, PA - JB Lovedrafts

Cognitive's Matricide album is out now via Unique Leader. The massively heavy ten track effort was recorded by AJ Viana at Sylar Sound Studios, mixed and mastered by Alan Douches at West West Side Music (Six Feet Under, Hate Eternal, Revocation), and features artwork by the incredible Pedro Sena (Ingested, Analepsy).

Tracklisting:

"Omnicide"

"Architect Of Misery"

"Matricide"

"False Profit"

"With Reckless Abandon"

"Clouds Of Rust"

"Fragmented Perception"

"Vessel Of Violence"

"Torn From The Void"

"Denouement"

"Omnicide" lyric video: