COGNITIVE Announce Tour Of Eastern Canada

New Jersey brutal tech death masters Cognitive will hit the road once again in support of their crushing new album Matricide. The tour, which will be hitting parts of eastern Canada, runs from February 8th to 17th and features support from Monotheist and The Machinist.



Guitarist Rob Wharton commented, "Cognitive is extremely excited for this Canadian run in support of our new album Matricide this February! It's cold, so we'll be bringing some hot riffs with us to keep everyone warm. We're bringing Florida death metal boys Monotheist and New York metal act The Machinist with us for support. We're excited to be playing our new album for everyone, and keep your eye out as we have some support tours we'll be announcing in the coming weeks."

February

8 - Corning, NY - Lando's

9 - Buffalo, NY - Casa Di Francesca's

10 - Windsor, ON - The Backstage

13 - Ottawa, ON - Cafe Dekcuf

14 - Quebec City, QC - La Source De La Martiniere

15 - Sherbrooke, QC - Le Murdoch

16 - Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus

17 - Revere, MA - Sammy's Pat