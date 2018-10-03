COGNITIVE Premiere “Omnicide” Lyric Video

Crushingly brutal tech death veterans Cognitive have premiered a lyric video for their song "Omnicide". The track is off of the groups new album Matricide which will see an October 26th release date on Unique Leader.

Guitarist Rob Wharton said of the track, "Speaking about the total obliteration of mankind and life on the planet. The final flashes from nuclear war, destruction, calamity, etc. The final fleeting moments of the age of man. This song is one of our more straightforward songs off this album, which features lyrics that are on the new merch for pre-orders, so it seemed fitting to use this song as a single."

Preorder bundles for Matricide will be available very soon.

The massively heavy ten track effort was recorded by AJ Viana at Sylar Sound Studios, mixed and mastered by Alan Douches at West West Side Music (Six Feet Under, Hate Eternal, Revocation), and features artwork by the incredible Pedro Sena (Ingested, Analepsy).

Tracklisting:

"Omnicide"

"Architect Of Misery"

"Matricide"

"False Profit"

"With Reckless Abandon"

"Clouds Of Rust"

"Fragmented Perception"

"Vessel Of Violence"

"Torn From The Void"

"Denouement"

"Omnicide" lyric video: