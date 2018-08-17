COGNITIVE Reveal Artwork, Tracklisting, Release Date For New Album Matricide

New Jersey based brutal death metal act Cognitive have released details for their forthcoming third album, and second for Unique Leader Matricide. The album, which will be released on October 26th, shows the band pushing their blistering, chaotic technicality, pummeling brutality, and devastating groove far beyond anything they have done before.

Guitarist Rob Wharton commented, "The band really took a lot of time with making sure this album was different than our last album Deformity. We were extremely happy with the way that album was received, but wanted to try and offer something different this time around. This album pushed all of us on our instruments, but while being hard to play, we wanted to make sure the songs were fun and catchy. We incorporated a ton of new things into this album, while still making sure it sounded like us. We wanted to be more in your face, while still having some abstract passages in the songs. A lot went into this album and we think it's our best material yet, and we're very excited for everyone to hear it."

The massively heavy 10 track effort was recorded by AJ Viana at Sylar Sound Studios, mixed and mastered by Alan Douches at West West Side Music (Six Feet Under, Hate Eternal, Revocation), and features artwork by the incredible Pedro Sena (Ingested, Analepsy).

Tracklisting:

"Omnicide"

"Architect Of Misery"

"Matricide"

"False Profit"

"With Reckless Abandon"

"Clouds Of Rust"

"Fragmented Perception"

"Vessel Of Violence"

"Torn From The Void"

"Denouement"

Cognitive will begin their first ever European tour starting August 21st. The run will see the group performing across a sizeable chunk of the UK and EU, and will see the band playing this year's Death Feast Open Air alongside The Black Dahlia Murder, Dying Fetus, Origin, Ingested, and many others. Dates can be found in the poster below.