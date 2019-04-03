COGNITIVE Reveal “Fragmented Perception” Guitar Playthrough Video

New Jersey brutal tech death act Cognitive have released a guitar playthrough for their song "Fragmented Perception". The video showcases the jaw dropping musicianship of guitarists Rob Wharton and Harry Lannon and demonstrates the bands unique mix of crushing heaviness, chaotic riffing, and blistering technicality. The track is from the group's 2018 album Matricide.

Cognitive are currently on the road supporting Abiotic and have announced a new round of touring as part of headliner Vulvodynia's Mob Rules Release Tour. The trek will run from July 5th - 19th and cover a large portion of the US East Coast and Midwest. Additional support will come from Scumf*ck, which features Dickie Allen of Infant Annihilator fame.

Guitarist Rob Wharton commented, "Very excited to announce that we'll be supporting Vulvodynia on their first ever US tour and their album release tour none the less!!!! Scumf*ck will be opening the package every night with the legendary Dickie Allen guttural sickness. Super excited to be a part of this tour, where will we see YOU?!?!"