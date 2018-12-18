COHEED AND CAMBRIA Announce Dates For Germany For Come On And Walk Among Us Tour 2019

Coheed And Cambria have announced dates for Germany on their Come On And Walk Among Us Tour 2019. They are as follows:



April

28 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall

29 - München, Germany - Backstage

May

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

2 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

3 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

The band recently released a video for the new single “Old Flames”, the fourth track from their monstrous 15-song, 78-minute new LP The Unheavenly Creatures, released on October 5th via Roadrunner Records. The video can be streamed below.

Coheed And Cambria celebrated the 60th anniversary of NASA by joining the National Symphony Orchestra as guest performers at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The event - NSO Pops: Space, The Next Frontier - featured music inspired by space - both fact and fiction - and saw Coheed And Cambria deliver a poignant performance of their song “Here To Mars” backed by the NSO Pops. The performance quickly garnered over 700K views on The Kennedy Center’s Official Facebook.

Tracklisting:

"Prologue"

"The Dark Sentencer"

"Unheavenly Creatures"

"Toys"

"Black Sunday"

"Queen Of The Dark"

"True Ugly"

"Love Protocol"

"The Pavilion (A Long Way Back)"

"Night-Time Walkers"

"The Gutter"

"All On Fire"

"It Walks Among Us"

"Old Flames"

"Lucky Stars"

"The Gutter" visualizer:

"The Dark Sentencer":

"Unheavenly Creatures" video:

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)