COHEED AND CAMBRIA Announce Inaugural Cruise With Special Guests TAKING BACK SUNDAY

Progressive rock icons, Coheed And Cambria, continue to create new career benchmarks for themselves. This is showcased in their recent partnership with Sixthman to create an immersive festival at sea that brings their audience closer than ever before in their 19-year history.

The band plans to perform early songs and deep cuts that can rarely be heard, as well as bring their sci-fi concept, The Amory Wars, to life in several on-board installations. The band will also interact with fans in Q&A sessions and other scenarios.

Joining the Coheed on this fantastic voyage is Taking Back Sunday, The Dear Hunter, Polyphia, Culture Abuse and others. More artists and activities will be added in the near future. The S.S. Neverender sets sail aboard the Norwegian Pearl on October 26 - 30, 2020 from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas.

“We’re always trying to find ways to improve the fan experience. Our fans like to travel, they like to meet other fans, we’re like a big family. So the idea of a cruise seemed like a way to allow a bunch of us to just go on vacation together,” explains Coheed founding member Travis Stever.

Fans are encouraged to join the cruise pre-sale for early access. Fans who bought the band’s most recent box set, The Unheavenly Creatures, will be given priority. Low deposits of $150 and flexible payment-plans that feature zero interest rates are available. To learn more, head here.

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)