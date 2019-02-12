COHEED AND CAMBRIA Announce The Unheavenly Skye Tour With Special Guest MASTODON; Support From EVERY TIME I DIE

Modern progressive rock band Coheed And Cambria have announced a major tour across North America in support of their new album, The Unheavenly Creatures. The 26-city The Unheavenly Skye Tour will see the band performing across a range of venues from large theaters to outdoor amphitheaters this summer. Special guest Mastodon will join the band, performing their renowned Crack The Skye album in its entirety. Every Time I Die will support on all dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the rock outing kicks off May 28th in Louisville, KY at the Iroquois Amphitheater and will make stops in Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping July 3rd in Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 15th at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com. An artist pre-sale will also be available from Wednesday, February 13th at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, February 14th at 10 PM, local time.

Tour dates:

May

28 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater*

29 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre*

31 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

June

1 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville

2 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

6 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

7 - New York, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

8 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE – Outdoors*

11 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove*

14 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor*

23 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

26 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park - Park at the Park

28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

30 - Phoenix, NV - Comerica Theatre

July

2 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater / Austin360 Amphitheater

3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

* not a Live Nation date

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)