COHEED AND CAMBRIA Debut Animated Holiday Video "Toys"

Progressive rock icons, Coheed And Cambria, have shared an official music video for “Toys”, which is featured on their new LP, The Unheavenly Creatures. The animated holiday clip, titled ‘The Unheavenly Christmas Carol,’ was developed by the band’s frontman Claudio Sanchez and directed by Alek Wasilewski.

Sanchez remarked, “I’ve wanted to ‘toy’ with a Santa story for some time. I guess, no better time than the present. And for Jolly Ole’ to decide if he’s Naughty or Nice? The President.”

Last week, Coheed And Cambria announced the S.S. Neverender, their very own immersive festival at sea - which promptly sold out in 3 days during the pre-sale. The S.S. Neverender, which sets sail aboard the Norwegian Pearl on October 26-30, 2020 from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, will see the band performing early songs and deep cuts from their catalogue. The cruise will also find Coheed And Cambria bringing their sci-fi concept, The Amory Wars, to life with several on-board installations, and will include additional performances from: Taking Back Sunday, Thrice, The Dear Hunter, Power Trip, Polyphia, Thank You Scientist, Sheer Mag, Culture Abuse, Torche, Fire Deuce, Weerd Science, 3, Radkey, Hail The Sun, and Peelander-Z. The cruise is sold out, but to join the waiting list and find more information visit ssneverender.com.