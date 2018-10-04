COHEED AND CAMBRIA Debut "Old Flames" Music Video

Coheed And Cambria have released a video for the new single “Old Flames”, the fourth track to be released from their monstrous 15-song, 78-minute new LP The Unheavenly Creatures, out tomorrow, October 5th, via Roadrunner Records. The song is available now at all digital service providers, and the video can be streamed below.

Pre-orders recently launched for the album’s deeply immersive Vaxis - Act 1: The Unheavenly Creatures Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set.

Set for release on October 5th, the box set (packaging shot below) includes an exclusive eighty-plus page hardcover illustrated sci-fi novel with strikingly realistic color imagery by Chase Stone, as well as the complete Act 1 novella written by frontman Claudio Sanchez and his wife, Chondra Echert. The set also houses a fully-wearable hard-plastic mask of the main character in The Unheavenly Creatures, a CD copy of the album, as well as the exclusive bonus album, The Crown Heights Demos, showing the songs in their original written form. Additional items include a 3-panel fold out poster of expanded album cover art, and the Unheavenly Creatures Black Card which will allow all card holders early access to tickets and early entry to Coheed And Cambria headline dates (including this summer’s tour).

Furthermore, Coheed And Cambria celebrated the 60th anniversary of NASA earlier this month by joining the National Symphony Orchestra as guest performers at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The event - NSO Pops: Space, The Next Frontier - featured music inspired by space - both fact and fiction - and saw Coheed And Cambria deliver a poignant performance of their song “Here To Mars” backed by the NSO Pops. The performance has quickly garnered over 700K views on The Kennedy Center’s Official Facebook.





Tracklisting:

"Prologue"

"The Dark Sentencer"

"Unheavenly Creatures"

"Toys"

"Black Sunday"

"Queen Of The Dark"

"True Ugly"

"Love Protocol"

"The Pavilion (A Long Way Back)"

"Night-Time Walkers"

"The Gutter"

"All On Fire"

"It Walks Among Us"

"Old Flames"

"Lucky Stars"

"The Gutter" visualizer:

"The Dark Sentencer":

"Unheavenly Creatures" video:

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)