COHEED AND CAMBRIA Release "The Pavilion (A Long Way Back)" Music Video
May 30, 2019, an hour ago
Coheed And Cambria have released an official music video for “The Pavilion (A Long Way Back)”, which is featured on their new LP, The Heavenly Creatures. The stirring black and white performance clip can be seen below:
This week Coheed And Cambria embarked on The Unheavenly Skye Tour, a major North American run which will see the band performing across a range of venues from large theaters to outdoor amphitheaters throughout the summer. The tour features special guests Mastodon - performing their Crack The Skye album in its entirety - and Epitaph’s Every Time I Die. The coast-to-coast trek is set to make stops in Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping July 3 in Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.
Tour dates:
May
31 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
June
1 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville
2 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
6 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
7 - New York, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
8 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE – Outdoors*
11 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove*
14 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair
22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor*
23 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
25 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
26 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park - Park at the Park
28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
30 - Phoenix, NV - Comerica Theatre
July
2 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater / Austin360 Amphitheater
3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory