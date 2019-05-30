COHEED AND CAMBRIA Release "The Pavilion (A Long Way Back)" Music Video

Coheed And Cambria have released an official music video for “The Pavilion (A Long Way Back)”, which is featured on their new LP, The Heavenly Creatures. The stirring black and white performance clip can be seen below:

This week Coheed And Cambria embarked on The Unheavenly Skye Tour, a major North American run which will see the band performing across a range of venues from large theaters to outdoor amphitheaters throughout the summer. The tour features special guests Mastodon - performing their Crack The Skye album in its entirety - and Epitaph’s Every Time I Die. The coast-to-coast trek is set to make stops in Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping July 3 in Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Tour dates:

May

31 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

June

1 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville

2 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

6 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

7 - New York, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

8 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE – Outdoors*

11 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove*

14 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor*

23 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

26 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park - Park at the Park

28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

30 - Phoenix, NV - Comerica Theatre

July

2 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater / Austin360 Amphitheater

3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory