COHEED AND CAMBRIA Share "Jessie's Girl 2" Feat. RICK SPRINGFIELD; Music Video

Modern rock storytellers, Coheed And Cambria, have teamed up with Grammy Award-winning singer Rick Springfield in the sequel to one of the most iconic stories in rock ‘n’ roll history with “Jessie’s Girl 2”. The track, which finds the two extending the narrative of the 1980's smash hit “Jessie’s Girl” with some unexpected twists, is available now on all streaming platforms and is joined by an official music video (directed by Craig Bernard and Cully Bunker). Featuring both Springfield and the band, the video comically explores the unexpected and diabolical nature of Jessie’s girl, proving that things are not always as they seem.

Coheed And Cambria vocalist / guitarist Claudio Sanchez wonders, “Has anyone ever written a sequel to another artist’s song?" He continues, "I don’t think so. As a fan of movies, it just seemed like a really interesting idea.” The song’s concept evolves around the premise that ‘he got the girl’ and asks, ‘where are they now?’ Let’s just say it’s not a fairytale ending, as Sanchez surmises, “it’s kind of like a National Lampoon’s movie meets So I Married an Axe Murderer.”

The genesis of “Jessie’s Girl 2” dates back to Coheed And Cambria studio sessions from 2019, when the band began riffing on an idea as Sanchez extemporaneously sang the hook from Springfield’s 1981 Billboard Hot 100 #1 smash. A germ of an idea was planted as Sanchez pondered, “what if a band created a sequel for a song that wasn’t originally theirs?” After fleshing out new lyrics and tinkering with the concept (even considering a future album of likeminded material called “Sequels”), the band revisited the idea during their time spent at home quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Sanchez pitched the idea to Springfield on IG Live. As the song started coming together, they sent it off to Springfield and upon hearing it, the legendary singer agreed to pick up where he left off almost forty years ago, and feature on the song. “Jessie’s Girl 2” looks at what could have been by flipping the timeless anthem of unrequited love on its head, further broadening the legacy of this songbook essential which earned Springfield the 1982 Grammy Award in the category of “Best Rock Male Vocal Performance.”

To celebrate “Jessie’s Girl 2” (feat. Rick Springfield), Coheed And Cambria have launched a special webstore pre-order for a 7” vinyl release of the single which will arrive on September 4. The webstore exclusive vinyl includes a Side B “Jessie’s Girl 2” (Directors Cut) version of the song and is available for pre-order alongside limited edition “Jessie’s Girl 2” merch items including: a t-shirt, trucker hat, button-set, and poster. Pre-orders are available here.

