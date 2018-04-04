COHEED AND CAMBRIA Sign To Roadrunner Records; New Album Due Later This Year
April 4, 2018, an hour ago
Roadrunner Records has announced the signing of Coheed And Cambria. The progressive unit comprised of Claudio Sanchez (vocals / guitar), Travis Stever (guitar), Josh Eppard (drums) and Zach Cooper (bass) has gripped listeners and press around the globe with their visionary compositions and conceptual mastery.
The band made the announcement in a shadowy video clip, which can be seen below. The black and white clip shows a mask being constructed along with a narration that reads:
“Know now there is no time...
Space, between the Well and unknowing
Our story starts there
Well within our future
Yet far beyond our past
In a romance between a pair of unheavenly creatures…”
This summer Coheed And Cambria will set out on a US co-headline tour with Taking Back Sunday and special guests The Story So Far. The 28-city US tour, produced mostly by Live Nation, will begin on Friday, July 6th in Miami, FL and make stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Cleveland, Austin, Denver, Las Vegas and more. The summer tour will culminate in a performance at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, August 12th (see attached itinerary). Tickets for all dates are on sale now.
Tour dates:
July
6 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheater
7 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
8 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
10 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheater
11 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
13 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
14 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
15 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
17 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
21 - Brooklyn, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - Outdoors*
23 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre*
25 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
26 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
27 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
29 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
31 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
August
2 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
3 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheatre
4 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
6 - Denver, CO - Sculpture Park
7 - Salt Lake City - Union Event Center*
9 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre*
10 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
11 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
* Not a Live Nation date