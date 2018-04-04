COHEED AND CAMBRIA Sign To Roadrunner Records; New Album Due Later This Year

Roadrunner Records has announced the signing of Coheed And Cambria. The progressive unit comprised of Claudio Sanchez (vocals / guitar), Travis Stever (guitar), Josh Eppard (drums) and Zach Cooper (bass) has gripped listeners and press around the globe with their visionary compositions and conceptual mastery.

The band made the announcement in a shadowy video clip, which can be seen below. The black and white clip shows a mask being constructed along with a narration that reads:

“Know now there is no time...

Space, between the Well and unknowing

Our story starts there

Well within our future

Yet far beyond our past

In a romance between a pair of unheavenly creatures…”

This summer Coheed And Cambria will set out on a US co-headline tour with Taking Back Sunday and special guests The Story So Far. The 28-city US tour, produced mostly by Live Nation, will begin on Friday, July 6th in Miami, FL and make stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Cleveland, Austin, Denver, Las Vegas and more. The summer tour will culminate in a performance at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, August 12th (see attached itinerary). Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

Tour dates:

July

6 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheater

7 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

10 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheater

11 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

13 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

14 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

15 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

17 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - Outdoors*

23 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre*

25 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

26 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

27 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

29 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

31 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

August

2 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

3 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheatre

4 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6 - Denver, CO - Sculpture Park

7 - Salt Lake City - Union Event Center*

9 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre*

10 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

11 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

* Not a Live Nation date