COHEED AND CAMBRIA - The Unheavenly Creatures Album Details Revealed

Roadrunner Records group Coheed And Cambria have announced details of their long awaited new album and label debut, The Unheavenly Creatures. The sprawling fifteen track, self-produced, 78-minute epic finds Coheed And Cambria returning to the conceptual narrative of The Amory Wars.

Today the band has launched pre-ordersfor the album’s deeply immersive Vaxis - Act 1: The Unheavenly Creatures Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set. Pre-orders for The Unheavenly Creatures standard album will begin Friday, June 29th, with new music from the forthcoming LP arriving next week.

Set for release on October 5th, the box set (packaging shot below) includes an exclusive eighty-plus page hardcover illustrated sci-fi novel with strikingly realistic color imagery by Chase Stone, as well as the complete Act 1 novella written by frontman Claudio Sanchez and his wife, Chondra Echert. The set also houses a fully-wearable hard-plastic mask of the main character in The Unheavenly Creatures, a CD copy of the album, as well as the exclusive bonus album, The Crown Heights Demos, showing the songs in their original written form. Additional items include a 3-panel fold out poster of expanded album cover art, and the Unheavenly Creatures Black Card which will allow all card holders early access to tickets and early entry to Coheed And Cambria headline dates (including this summer’s tour).

Coheed And Cambria recently released The Unheavenly Creatures’ 10-minute prog manifesto “The Dark Sentencer” (streaming below), which was leaked to fans by frontman Claudio Sanchez along with the opening paragraphs from the album’s aforementioned novella.

Furthermore, Coheed And Cambria celebrated the 60th anniversary of NASA earlier this month by joining the National Symphony Orchestra as guest performers at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The event - NSO Pops: Space, The Next Frontier - featured music inspired by space - both fact and fiction - and saw Coheed And Cambria deliver a poignant performance of their song “Here To Mars” backed by the NSO Pops. The performance has quickly garnered over 700K views on The Kennedy Center’s Official Facebook.

This July Coheed And Cambria will set out on a US co-headline mostly-outdoor tour with Taking Back Sunday and special guests The Story So Far. The 28-city US tour, produced mostly by Live Nation, will begin on Friday, July 6th in Miami, FL and make stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Cleveland, Austin, Denver, Las Vegas and more. The summer tour will culminate in a performance at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, August 12th. Tickets for all dates are on sale now. For tickets and more information visit CoheedandCambria.com.





Tracklisting:

"Prologue"

"The Dark Sentencer"

"Unheavenly Creatures"

"Toys"

"Black Sunday"

"Queen Of The Dark"

"True Ugly"

"Love Protocol"

"The Pavilion (A Long Way Back)"

"Night-Time Walkers"

"The Gutter"

"All On Fire"

"It Walks Among Us"

"Old Flames"

"Lucky Stars"

"The Dark Sentencer":

(Photo - Manual Casanova)