COLD Debuts "Without You" Music Video

Last Friday, alternative rockers Cold released their sixth studio album and Napalm Records debut, The Things We Can't Stop (order here). Today, the band drops their video for the track “Without You”.



“This is our new video for the song ‘Without You’. The song is about doubting blind faith. The video was created with a horror movie/cult type storyline about a lost soul finding hope in the darkness,” says frontman Scooter Ward.

Find the video below.

The Things We Can’t Stop tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Shine"

"Snowblind"

"The Devil We Know"

"Run" (Snow Patrol cover)

"Better Human"

"Without You"

"Quiet Now"

"The One That Got Away"

"Systems Fail"

"Beautiful Life"

"We All Love"

"Without You" video:

"Run" (Snow Patrol cover):

"The Devil We Know":

"Shine" lyric video: