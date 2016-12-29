COLD RAVEN Premier “Equilibrium And Chaos” Music Video

Obscure melodic black metallers, Cold Raven, have released a new video for the track “Equilibrium And Chaos”, filmed this month in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Lubiana, Slovenia, Zurich, Switzerland and Wroclaw, Poland during the Evil Over Europe tour supporting Possessed, Belphegor and Absu. The original track is featured on the Equilibrium And Chaos album. Watch the video below:

Cold Raven are currently writing new material for their next album. The new album will represent an evolution in the band’s songwriting, though confirming the style shown in the previous work.

Cold Raven – formed in 2013 – released their debut full length album, Equilibrium & Chaos, in 2014 via Sliptrick Records. The band’s sound is influenced by the black metal scene of the early ‘90s, as well by the bands that followed and contributed to open the horizons of the genre. So far Cold Raven has shared the stage with important acts such as Nargaroth, Infernal War, Necromass, Dark Funeral, God Dethroned, Belphegor, Unleashed, Mortuary Drape, Impaled Nazarene, etc., and have played in several European countries.