COLD Releases “Run” Music Video Featuring Live And Behind The Scenes Footage From North American Tour

Alternative rockers, Cold, are wrapping up the year with a heartfelt offering to their fans in the form of a new music video for their reimagining of Snow Patrol’s hit track, “Run”. The video features never-before-seen footage of the band performing live on their recent North American tour, as well as behind-the-scenes clips and personal video.

Vocalist Scooter Ward says: “This video for 'Run' is dedicated to the Cold Army. It is a compilation of a few magical, and some comical moments we had during our recent Broken Human Tour. We would like to thank all of the fans for their support throughout the years. All of our love!”

Cold's sixth studio album and Napalm Records debut, The Things We Can't Stop, can be ordered here).

The Things We Can’t Stop tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Shine"

"Snowblind"

"The Devil We Know"

"Run" (Snow Patrol cover)

"Better Human"

"Without You"

"Quiet Now"

"The One That Got Away"

"Systems Fail"

"Beautiful Life"

"We All Love"

"Without You" video:

"The Devil We Know":

"Shine" lyric video:

(Photo - Carl Timpone)