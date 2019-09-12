COLD Streaming Cover Of SNOW PATROL's "Run"

Alternative rockers, Cold, have released their sixth studio album and Napalm Records debut, The Things We Can't Stop. The album can be ordered here, and you can listen to the band's cover of Snow Patrol's "Run" below.

The Things We Can’t Stop tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Shine"

"Snowblind"

"The Devil We Know"

"Run" (Snow Patrol cover)

"Better Human"

"Without You"

"Quiet Now"

"The One That Got Away"

"Systems Fail"

"Beautiful Life"

"We All Love"

"Run" (Snow Patrol cover):

"The Devil We Know":

"Without You":

"Shine" lyric video: