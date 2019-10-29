COLLATERAL Release “Mr. Big Shot” Single

U.K. hard rockers Collateral have released a music video for their new single “Mr. Big Shot” from their forthcoming debut full-length album, which will be available on February 21, 2020 via Roulette Media Records / Cargo Records UK.

The exciting and flamboyant rock and roll band are comprised of Angelo Tristan (lead vocals, guitar), Todd Winger (guitar), Jack Bentley-Smith (bass) and Ben Atkinson (drums).

Collateral have been busy in the studio since after the release of the 4 Shots! EP, Collateral worked relentlessly to keep the momentum going. They won a Camden Rocks Festival competition out of 20,000 bands to play the main stage at the Electric Ballroom on June 1, 2019. A few months later, they won a competition between 40 bands at the Ramblin’ Man Rumble to play the Rising Stage at the Ramblin’ Man Fair festival 2019. The band drew the biggest crowd when they played the Rising Stage at Ramblin’ Man.

One of their most exciting achievements for Collateral in 2019, was when they won a competition out of 200,000 entrants to support Jon Bon Jovi on his Runaway to Paradise Mediterranean Cruise departing Barcelona to Majorca on August 26.

Now, Collateral’s hotly tipped debut album is likely to propel them next level. A lot of people don’t know what to expect from the new album, as the band have been tight-lipped about the new songs. Collateral have created a state-of-the-art rock album that will enable fans to feel the blood, sweat and glory that went into the recording of every song.

“We wanted to stay away from the normal rules that apply to what you can and cannot put on an album,” says front man Angelo Tristan. “The album contains all of our inspirations, and nothing’s has been diluted. I’m very influenced by country music which is evident in the song ‘About This Boy’. Jack is heavily influenced by ‘80s rock on tracks like ‘Mr. Big Shot’ and ‘Promiseland’.

“One of the more Southern style tracks on the album is ‘Merry-Go-Round.’ It’s a reflection of Todd’s inspiration from bands that include Black Stone Cherry and Cadillac Three. Our drummer, Ben, comes from a far heavier metal background which really gives the songs their powerful edge.

“The album is comprised of nine songs – all killer and no filler. The recording of this album was an amazing experience from the get-go. To finally see this record come to life was remarkable. I hope the fans will share the same excitement we had when we made the album. Buckle up. We’re in for one helluva ride!”