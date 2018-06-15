COLLECTOR Release Debut Album Liberation's Fall Featuring WARREL DANE, CHRIS BRODERICK, VICKY PSARAKIS; Tracks Streaming

The new faces of heavy metal, Collector, has unleashed their debut album Liberation's Fall featuring the great late Warrel Dane (Nevermore, pictured above), Chris Broderick (Act Of Defiance, ex-Megadeth) and Vicky Psarakis (The Agonist). Order at this location.

The tracks "End This Life" (featuring Dane and Broderick), "Between The Two Demons" (featuring Psarakis), and "A Tale Of Titans" are available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

"Lullaby Of Eternity"

"Between The Two Demons" (ft. Vicky Psarakis)

"A Tale Of Titans"

"The System Has Failed"

"Liberation's Fall"

"The Undead Kings"

"Vantablack"

"End This Life" (ft. Chris Broderick, Warrel Dane)

"Angels"

The band will be donating 10% of all income towards the education of the children who can not afford a good one, in Warrel Dane's name. This fall they will be hosting a fundraiser in San Francisco, to celebrate the release, and reveal more about the tools they have been developing. In attendance will be founders of Twitter, executives from Tesla, Palantir, Stripe, Genzyme and many other tech oriented companies, as well as familiar faces from movies, heavy metal and the world of fashion. The raised funds will be donated entirety towards the education of the less fortunate.